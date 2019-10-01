Scarborough: Trump ‘Sending a Message’ to People to Commit Violence with ‘Civil War’ Remarks

Tuesday, MSNBC “Morning Joe” host Joe Scarborough hit at President Donald Trump for his “dangerous and out of control” tweet about Democrats starting a “Civil War.”

….If the Democrats are successful in removing the President from office (which they will never be), it will cause a Civil War like fracture in this Nation from which our Country will never heal.” Pastor Robert Jeffress, @FoxNews — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 30, 2019

Scarborough said Trump “has encouraged violence in the past” and is now “sending a message” for someone to commit an act of violence with the tweet about civil war.

“Mika, this is a president who has encouraged violence in the past and said, ‘Beat up protesters, I’ll pay for your legal fees. I’ve got some of the toughest people in the world,'” Scarborough emphasized.

He continued, “The thing is when he makes these calls for civil war, rank and file Republicans aren’t going to listen because they actually understand how this constitutional republic works. But there are people that don’t have guardrails up and he’s sending a message to them to commit acts of violence. He’s seen it before. He’s seen it with the pipe bomber. He’s seen it with the Coast Guard person who drew up a hit list of media members and his Democratic challengers.”

