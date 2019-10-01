Schweizer: Biden Family ‘Cashing in Through’ ‘Corruption by Proxy’

On Monday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” Breitbart News Senior Contributor and Secret Empires author Peter Schweizer stated that the Biden family has cashed in through “corruption by proxy.”

Schweizer said, “What I think it adds up to is the Biden family cashing in through — by corruption by proxy. … Joe Biden, as Vice President, or his wife Jill Biden can’t take payments from foreign entities. That would have to be disclosed. That would be easy to catch. But you set up your adult kids.”

