Waters: If Pompeo Defies Subpoenas, I Hope ‘We Can Drag Him in or We Can Arrest Him’

On Tuesday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “The Beat,” House Financial Services Committee Chair Maxine Waters (D-CA) stated that if Secretary of State Mike Pompeo doesn’t respond to subpoenas, he might be charged with obstructing the impeachment, and “I certainly hope that it means we can drag him in or we can arrest him.”

Waters said, “I do agree that this president has instructed those who we have been subpoenaing not to come before our committee, not to cooperate. It is outrageous in what he is doing. And now that we have more information, factual information, for example, that Pompeo was on that telephone call, he must respond to the subpoena. He must come forward, or he could be charged, I believe, with obstruction of the impeachment. And I don’t know everything that goes along with that, but I certainly hope that it means we can drag him in or we can arrest him.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett