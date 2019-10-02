Chelsea Clinton: Trump’s ‘Whole Life Has Been a Scam’

On Wednesday’s broadcast of ABC’s “The View” Chelsea Clinton described President Donald Trump as some whose “whole life has been a scam.”

Clinton said, “I do believe that he’s the greatest scam in American political history.”

She continued, “I think his whole life has been a scam and I think, unfortunately — you know, people are suffering every day because his scam has thus far kind of asphyxiated at the highest levels.”

Referencing her children, Clinton said, “I think about the country that they’re living in right now, and it’s not the country I want them to grow up in. You know, we learned last night that President Trump wanted to dig a ditch at the border and put an alligator in the ditch, shoot migrants in the leg.”

She added, “The depths of the cruelty and the inhumanity towards migrants, towards people of color, LGBT community, women is not the America that I want my kids or Abby’s kids or kind of any of our kids and grandkids to grow up in. I will do everything I can to ensure that is not the America that they grow up in.”

