Harris: Pence ‘Should Be Brought Before’ Congress

On Wednesday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Hardball,” 2020 presidential candidate Senator Kamala Harris (D-CA) stated that Vice President Mike Pence “should be brought before the United States Congress” to testify and “has a lot to answer to.”

Harris said, “[T]he vice president has a lot to answer to. And he also should be brought before the United States Congress to speak about what exactly was his involvement and what if any solicitations were made by the president to have the vice president engage in unethical conduct and potentially illegal conduct.”

