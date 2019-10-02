Hillary Clinton: Trump ‘Knows That He’s an Illegitimate President’

On Wednesday’s broadcast of ABC’s “The View” former Secretary of State and 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton called President Donald Trump “an illegitimate president.”

Clinton said, “I do think that he knows that he’s an illegitimate president and because of that he’s very insecure about it. Look what he’s trying to do now. Part of the Ukraine scandal that is slowly coming to light is he’s trying to figure out how to say, no, no, it wasn’t the Russians.”

“Even though our intelligence community and everyone who has looked at this said yeah, it was the Russians, he’s trying to say no, somehow it was Obama, Hillary, whoever,” she continued. “So he’s obsessed with the fact that he was helped a lot in an unprecedented way.”

