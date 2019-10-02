Limbaugh: Fox News Ought to Change It’s Name to ‘the Fox Never Trumper Network’

Wednesday on his nationally syndicated radio show, conservative talker Rush Limbaugh took a jab at Fox News for the airtime the cable news network was allotting for critics of President Donald Trump.

Based on that, Limbaugh suggested Fox News Channel change its name to “the Fox Never Trumper Network.”

Partial transcript as follows (courtesy RushLimbaugh.com):

There’s something interesting about this impeachment inquiry, ladies and gentlemen, because they are doing it in the Intelligence Committee. One of the things Trump said, by the way, is that Adam Schiff should have should be charged with treason. Now, you think, “Well, wuh, wuh?”

Well, Schiff is out there as the chairman of a committee, the Intelligence Committee, openly lying about the president’s phone call with the president of Ukraine — and he lied about it again today in his joint press conference with Pelosi. He literally said that the president told the Ukrainian president to “create dirt,” to “make it up, as much as you can.” When the Republicans finally called him on it, Schiff said, “Well, I was just engaging parody. I’m sorry it wasn’t seen.”

Well, look, you have the sense of humor of a snail. Nobody thinks anything about you is funny, Pencil Neck. It wasn’t parody, anyway — and if you have to tell somebody that you’ve just done parody, it was very bad parody. It was not parody. It was an attempt to purposely misstate and mischaracterize the words and the actions of the president of the United States. They’re trying to create the illusion that Trump is a mob boss and he was ordering somebody, “Make up dirt or else we’re not gonna give you the money — or worse.”

None of what they are saying happened in that phone call did, and we’ve even got Never Trumpers now all over Fox News, “Well, this phone call is very hard to defend. I wouldn’t want to have to defend this phone call. If I were the Republicans, I wouldn’t want…” There’s nothing hard to defend about the phone call! You just don’t want to defend it! You know, Fox really ought to change the name of the network from the Fox News Channel to the Fox Never Trumper Network, because that’s who’s getting the highlights, and they’re bringing in Democrats like Donna Brazile.

What do you mean, “The phone call’s hard to defend”? The phone call’s not hard to defend, and Trump isn’t hard to defend! But if Trump is hard to defend, what about conservatism, you Never Trumpers? Can you defend that? Do you not understand that conservatism’s under assault? You may not be because you’re renouncing conservatism to sidle up with these guys that you don’t want to be criticized by. So you’d rather be friends with these nincompoops on the left than have to defend your own side and defend your own beliefs!