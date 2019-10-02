Pelosi: Trump Is Assaulting Our Constitution

During a press briefing held on Capitol Hill Wednesday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) called President Donald Trump’s actions “an assault on the Constitution.”

Pelosi said, “We take this to be a sad time for the American people, for our country, impeaching a president or having the investigation is not anything to be joyful about. I do not know if anybody is joyful. It is a sad time. As you have heard me say, the dark days of the revolution, Thomas Payne said, ‘the times have found us.’ We think they have found us now. Not that we place ourselves in the category of greatness of our founders, but we place ourselves in a time of urgency on the threat to the Constitution, a system of checks and balances that is being made. It is. They fought for independence, and they fought and won and established a democracy. Thank God they made the Constitutional amendable so we could be expanding freedom. We see the actions of this president being an assault on the Constitution. Once we had his admission, we had no choice but to go forward. It is hard. We want to be fair as we go forward. We could not be better served than by the leadership of our chairman of the intelligence committee, Adam Schiff.”

