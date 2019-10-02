Scarborough: ‘Criminal’ Mike Pompeo ‘Acting Like a Common Thug’

Wednesday, MSNBC “Morning Joe” host Joe Scarborough criticized Secretary of State Mike Pompeo for “lying through his teeth” about the “whistleblower” complaint about President Donald Trump urging Ukraine’s president to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden.

Scarborough said Pompeo is acting like a “common criminal” and a “common thug,” arguing he knows better than to shame the United States of America by claiming he was not on the call with Ukraine.

“That guy went to West Point,” Scarborough said after playing a clip of Pompeo saying he had not read the complaint. “What a thug. He’s acting like a common thug. He’s lying about our country. He was in on a call that he knows crossed every line of propriety. He was taught that at West Point, and he’s behaving like a thug. Now he’s behaving like a thug in trying to basically tell Congress that he can do whatever he wants to do and not to reach out to anybody at the State Department.”

He continued, “It’s as if he’s adopted Donald Trump’s view of the Constitution, that the Second Amendment gives the executive branch unlimited power. Let me say it again. This guy went to West Point. He knows better, and he’s acting like a common criminal. He’s acting like a thug. He’s lying through his teeth. He’s shaming himself, he’s shaming State Department employees and he’s shaming the United States of America. He has no excuse.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent