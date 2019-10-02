Waters on Solitary Confinement Tweet: ‘We Should Be Talking About’ What Trump Says

On Wednesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “AC360,” House Financial Services Committee Chair Maxine Waters (D-CA) responded to a question on her tweet about putting President Trump in solitary confinement by stating that we should talk about President Trump’s rhetoric and that the media “does not bear down on him on these issues.”

Waters said, “I think that it is very interesting how oftentimes it is focused on whatever the members have to say. This president has not only undermined and denounced the press constantly, and he’s dangerous. He’s talked about starting or encouraging a civil war. Now, why aren’t we putting more time and effort on unveiling what the president is saying, asking him what do you mean by that? How’s this going to happen? … So, that’s what we should be talking about. And we don’t hear enough about that. The press does not bear down on him on these issues.”

She added that the importance of impeachment and Trump’s statements should be focused on.

