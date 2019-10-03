CNN’s Brianna Keilar: ‘We All Know’ That Pence Is Lying

CNN anchor Brianna Keilar accused Vice President Mike Pence of “lying” when he defended President Donald Trump asking Ukraine for an investigation of former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden’s business ties.

After playing Pence defended the president, Keilar said, “This is a very pivotal, interesting moment in all of this. He is all in with President Trump on what the president has been saying and, as the president admitted, that he asked the Ukrainian president for dirt on his political opponent, Joe Biden.”

She added, “We all know for having covered Pence for so long, that Pence is lying, and that he knows that he is. Because he says that the president was raising issues that were appropriate. I do not believe that Mike Pence believes in his heart of hearts that what the president was saying was appropriate.”

