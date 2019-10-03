CNN’s Van Jones on Impeachment: ‘Democrats Are in a Lose-Lose Situation’

During an appearance on CNN’s “OutFront” on Thursday, CNN contributor and former Obama adviser Van Jones acknowledged Democrats were not in the best of situations regarding their pursuit of the impeachment of President Donald Trump.

“Yeah, it’s interesting, you know — it’s a tricky thing, the impeachment process because for some Republicans it makes them want to rally around the flag. when I was anti-Bill Clinton from the left in the ’90s, and then they tried to impeach him, and suddenly Clinton was my best friend,” Jones said. “I was like, ‘Leave Bill Clinton alone.’ So, I think you get crosscurrents in this thing, and at the same time, the Democrats are in a lose-lose situation.”

“If they don’t do something, their own base is going to feel disappointed and feel like maybe Trump gets away too much,” he continued. “If you don’t do the impeachment, though, you divide the country further, you take the oxygen away from your candidates, and you still don’t solve the problem of interference. Just because you impeach a president, it doesn’t mean you don’t still have the problem of foreign interference. It’s a big mess.”

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor