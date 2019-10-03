Dem Rep. Rose: Trump Is ‘Trolling’ by Asking China to Investigate Bidens, ‘We Cannot Take the Bait’

On Thursday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Andrea Mitchell Reports,” Representative Max Rose (D-NY) stated that President Trump’s comments that China should investigate the Bidens are “trolling” and Democrats can’t “take the bait.”

Rose said, “So, here’s a classic case in point though, when it comes to the president’s comment that he just made on China, he’s trolling. We cannot take the bait. We have to focus on Ukraine. We have to focus on the actual investigation, and we have to make the case to the American people.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett