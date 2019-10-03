Dem Rep. Sewell: Seems Like Trump Is Illegally Having Foreign Govt’s Do Opposition Research

On Thursday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Hardball,” Representative Terri Sewell (D-AL) stated that it seems as though President Trump is having foreign governments do his opposition research, which is both illegal and an abuse of power.

Sewell said, “Rudy Giuliani doesn’t have any official title in this administration. He is the president’s lawyer, but what becomes increasingly more apparent, and that’s what this investigation and this inquiry is about, getting to the bottom of it. But what seems to be ostensibly happening is that he’s having foreign governments do his own op-ed — his own opposition research into his political opponents. And not only is that illegal, it is an extreme abuse of power.”

