Dem Rep. Sherrill: Trump ‘Going Against Our Election Law’

On Thursday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Cuomo Primetime,” Representative Mikie Sherrill (D-NJ) stated that President Trump is “certainly going against our election law.”

Host Chris Cuomo asked Sherrill if she saw any illegal activity conducted by Trump.

Sherrill responded, “Well, certainly. You cannot use a foreign power to corruptly investigate somebody running against you. You can’t pressure a foreign power. He’s certainly going against our election law. You also just are undermining — we have a president who’s undermining our democratic elections and really going against the Constitution of the United States.”

