FNC’s Shep Smith: Trump ‘May Have Violated Federal Law’ on Live Television

On Thursday’s broadcast of Fox News Channel’s “Shepard Smith Reporting,” anchor Shepard Smith suggested President Donald Trump asking China to investigate 2020 Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden as illegal.

Smith said, “The president asked Ukraine and China to investigate his political rival on television for all the world to hear. Fox News knows of no federal investigation of his rival for any violations of any American law. If it is determined that the president made that request to help his campaign for reelection, President Trump may have violated federal law. It is illegal to ask a foreign national or foreign country for any political assistance. To our knowledge, no president before President Trump in American history has publicly asked an adversary in to investigate a rival.”

He continued, “As for the Biden campaign, last night the former vice president said what he did in Ukraine was fully transparent and was carried out in front of the whole world. There is no known evidence to support President Trump’s conspiracy theories about Biden’s activities, as we have reported here repeatedly.”

He added, “Today, the president did exactly what he’s accused of doing. This time on live television. And this time, he asked the totalitarian government of China to investigate his will ahead of trade talks scheduled for next week.”

