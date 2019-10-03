Klobuchar: Trump Asking China and Ukraine to Investigate Bidens Is Impeachable

On Thursday’s broadcast of “CNN Tonight,” 2020 presidential candidate Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) stated that President Trump is breaking the law by asking foreign leaders to find dirt on his political opponents and that his comments about China and Ukraine investigating the Bidens are an impeachable offense.

Host Don Lemon asked, “Is what we saw today from the president, his public comments, an impeachable offense, do you think?”

Klobuchar said, “I don’t know what else you’d call it. And of course, the investigation has to go on in the House. But what we have going on here…it’s really the same fact pattern. You have a president who is not following the law, and he’s basically asking foreign leaders to get him dirt on a political opponent, which is not legal.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett