MSNBC’s Matthews: Shouldn’t Pence Be ‘the Subject of an Impeachment Inquiry as Well?’

Wednesday on MSNBC’s “Hardball,” anchor Chris Matthews pushed for Vice President Mike Pence to be “subject of an impeachment inquiry” in addition to President Donald Trump.

Matthews told Sen. Chris Coons (D-DE) that Pence “was working the same vein of opportunity the president himself was working” in urging Ukraine’s president to investigate 2020 Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden.

“The vice president now according to reporting seems to be engaged in the same thing Trump was engaged in which is basically shaking down a foreign leader to get dirt on a political candidate, the candidate you’re supporting, Joe Biden,” Matthews stated. “Shouldn’t he be the subject of an impeachment inquiry as well at this point?”

“Look, I think it’s important we focus on the facts here,” Coons replied.

“I’m talking the facts,” Matthews said. “The facts now point that he — and not showing up to the inauguration, for his conversation with President Zelensky. He was working the same vein of opportunity the president himself was working, to leverage the need of that country for foreign military assistance, particularly weapons to use against tanks to get dirt on the candidate you support.”

Later in the show, Matthews asked network analyst David Corn about the “conundrum” of Pence having been “involved in the same cabal” as Trump.

“What about the conundrum here? If this president is impeached, which I think is pretty likely right now, and if he’s removed from office, which there’s less chance of that perhaps, but if he is removed from office in favor of Mike Pence, Mike Pence is involved in the same cabal which is using U.S. Foreign policies to get dirt on rivals,” he stated.

(h/t Newsbusters)

