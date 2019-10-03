Schiff: Trump Requests to China, Ukraine Are ‘Fundamental Breach’ of Office

. @RepAdamSchiff : "A President of the United States encouraging a foreign nation to interfere again to help his campaign by investigating a rival is a fundamental breach of the President's oath of office." pic.twitter.com/DWfw8eGCGR

House Intelligence Committee chairman Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) on Thursday told CSPAN that President Donald Trump asking earlier for China and Ukraine to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden was a “fundamental breach” of his office.

Schiff said, “To have the president of the United States suggesting — urging — a foreign country to interfere in our presidential elections is an illustration that this president, if he learned anything from the two years of the Mueller investigation, it’s that he feels he can do anything with impunity.”

He added, “The president of the United States encouraging a foreign nation to interfere again to help his campaign by investigating a rival is a fundamental breach of the presidential oath of office,” Schiff continued. “It endangers our elections; it endangers our national security. It ought to be condemned by every member of this body, Democrats and Republicans alike.”

