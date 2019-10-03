Trump Jr: ‘Adam Schiff Is Basically the Jussie Smollett of Congress on Steroids’

During an appearance Wednesday on Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” first son Donald Trump, Jr. criticized House Intelligence Committee chairman Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) for his handling of the early stages of the impeachment inquiry into his father, President Donald Trump.

Trump said had he “lied” as Schiff had, he would have wound up in jail for perjury.

“If I lied, even a little bit in front of those guys like Adam Schiff has lied to the American people, and in front of Congress the other day, they’d throw me in jail for perjury,” he said. “He’s done it over and over. He’s probably the person that magically leaked my emails and edited them, which was the big CNN bombshell which made it seem like I got the WikiLeaks stuff a week before as opposed to a week after.”

He went on to categorize the California Democrat as “Jussie Smollett of Congress on steroids,” referring to the disgraced “Empire” actor.

“I was in there for about nine hours, and magically when I got done at about 7:30 in the night, I go look at my Twitter feed to catch up on the news of the day,” the younger Trump said, “And starting at about the first bathroom break, CNN is live-tweeting essentially the contents of the hearing.”

“Adam Schiff has never been afraid of a microphone,” he added. “He’s never met a camera he didn’t love. And frankly, he’s never met a camera he didn’t lie to. Adam Schiff is basically the Jussie Smollett of Congress on steroids.”

