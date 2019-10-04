Deutsch: Who Is Trump ‘Good for Now’ Other Than ‘Skinheads and People on the Far, Far Right?’

On Friday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” MSNBC contributor Donny Deutsch wondered, “Who is Donald Trump good for now? Other than some skinheads and people on the far, far right?”

Deutsch said, “Who is Donald Trump good for now? Other than some skinheads and people on the far, far right? If you look at what’s happening economically, if you look at the trade war, if you look at that basically he’s not going to get any legislation through, you start to go, where is that — who is making up that 38, 39, 40%? Because even if you go back to the basic kitchen table issues, is he really working for anybody at this point?”

