Kasich: ‘Shocking’ Trump Asked China to Investigate Bidens — Our Founders Warned About This

On CNN Friday, former Gov. John Kasich (R-OH) called it “shocking” President Donald Trump asked China to investigate 2020 Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter’s Ukraine business ties.

Kasich said, “What’s really bothered me, this whole business of the president trying to get the Chinese to get in the middle of this and to conduct an investigation against Biden is just shocking, frankly. And our founders warned us about foreign, you know, entanglements, and for the president to not double down has gotten me really, really disturbed, upset, and it’s forcing me to continue to think through all of this very, very carefully.”

He continued, “Then the question gets to be, as we see the president’s continuing aberrant behavior, never seen anything like this, are there guardrails? Are there limits to what we should tolerate in terms of presidential conduct, whether it’s the name-calling which he’s done all along, but the way in which he’s behaving is really concerning to me. And then the question gets to be can there be some sort of bipartisan agreement that this behavior is out of control and unacceptable?”

He added, “We can’t have somebody operating completely outside the norms of presidential behavior. This has serious consequences. The investigation should continue, the inquiry should continue, the more evidence that gets gathered, that if there is more and more evidence that absolutely creates a quid pro quo, then even people who are Republicans might have to say be grudgingly, yeah, this is terrible, we need to do something. But we have a ways to go and they need to proceed carefully.”