Ted Lieu: There Is More Than Enough Evidence to Draft Articles of Impeachment ‘Right Now’

During an appearance on CNN Friday, Rep. Ted Lieu (D-CA) said there was “more than enough” evidence to draft articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump.

Lieu said, “Impeachment is one of the greatest powers of Congress. It should always be our last option, reserved only for those instances until we can’t wait until the next election. We’re at one of those times because the president continues to solicit foreign powers to interfere in our electoral politics.

He continued, “The evidence that has already come out, there is more than enough to draft articles of impeachment right now.”

He added, “The president might want to watch the video of his remarks yesterday on the South Lawn. I served in active duty in the military because I believe America is an exceptional country, and we are all Americans. The American president should never, ever solicit a foreign government to target a political rival. That is un-American, it’s wrong, and it’s abuse of power.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN