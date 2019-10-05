Jill Wine-Banks: We Could Make a Deal to Impeach Pence First and Let Trump Name His Replacement or Pelosi Becomes President

MSNBC contributor and former Watergate prosecutor Jill Wine-Banks on Saturday proposed a deal to allow the GOP to remain in power following the impeachment of both President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence.

Wine-Banks, donning a pin of Trump holding his hands up like former President Richard Nixon, suggested a deal that would have Pence impeached first because he has been involved in the same dealings as the president and then Trump could name his replacement or else House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) would become president if he were to refuse.

“You could impeach Pence first,” Wine-Banks stated. “The problem is that Donald Trump then has to name his replacement. But I think that maybe a deal could be struck where he was told if you don’t make a replacement, then Nancy Pelosi does become president. And so, you are going to be impeached and convicted. You need to make this replacement so that the proper party remains in power.”

