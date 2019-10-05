MSNBC’s Hayes on Trump-Ukraine Text Messages: ‘It’s Really Bad’ — ‘They’re Busted’

Friday on MSNBC’s “All In,” host Chris Hayes reacted to the text messages turned over by former U.S. special envoy to Ukraine Kurt Volker with other diplomats as proof he was not engaged in trying to push Ukraine into investigating former Vice President Joe Biden.

Hayes said the text messages are “really bad,” adding the Trump administration has been “busted” because the texts show the diplomats “were up to no good” and they were trying to keep it a secret.

“It’s bad, it’s really bad,” Hayes declared. “I grew up in the Bronx in the 1980s, I went to public school. And in the Bronx in the 1980s in public school when somebody got caught or like called out by someone who told your business or like a teacher caught you, the room would be like, ‘Ooh, busted.’ And all I could hear in my mind last night [as] I was reading these texts was like my middle school cafeteria going like, ‘Ooh, busted.’ They’re busted.”

He continued, “Because here’s the thing, the texts unmask that they were up to no good, all right? They document what were essentially several quid pro quos that they were lining up. The Ukrainians had to deliver something tangible in exchange for Trump’s support. It wasn’t just a favor, as Trump phrases it. The quote is from one of the diplomats, ‘I think the president really wants a deliverable.’ But even more than that above the actual wrongdoing in the text the thing so damning about these texts is the consciousness of guilt that hangs over them.”

