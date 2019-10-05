Prager: ‘The Left Is Not Used to Being Investigated’

During an appearance on Fox News Channel’s “Watters’ World,” Salem radio host Dennis Prager, who has partnered with podcaster Adam Corolla to create the soon-to-be-release film “No Safe Spaces,” reacted to pushback from the left over the Department of Justice’s investigation of meddling in the 2016 presidential election by former Obama-era intelligence officials.

Prager said the source of the pushback is because the left as unaccustomed to such a tactic being employed by Republicans.

“I think it’s important to know the left is never comfortable – nobody is obviously, but comfortable may not be the word,” Prager said. “The left is not used to being investigated. They are used to always being on offense. Donald Trump is the first Republican in my lifetime, and I’m not a kid, who has gone on offense against the left.”

