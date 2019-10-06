Colin Powell: ‘Foreign Policy Is in Shambles’ Under Trump

Sunday on CNN’s “Fareed Zakaria GPS,” former Secretary of State Colin Powell slammed the Republican Party and President Donald Trump.

After describing himself as a “moderate Republican,” Powell criticized the GOP and described U.S. foreign policy as being in “shambles” under Trump.

“The Republican Party has got to get a grip on itself,” Powell declared. “Right now, Republican leaders and members of the Congress, in both the Senate and in the House, are holding back because they’re terrified of what will happen to any one of them if they speak out. Will they lose a primary? I don’t know why that’s such a disaster, but will they lose a primary?”

“And so, they need to get a grip, and when they see things that are not right, they need to say something about it because our foreign policy is in shambles right now in my humble judgment,” he continued.

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor