Dem Sen. Murphy: Trump Could Shoot Somebody and ‘Republicans Won’t Care’

On this week’s broadcast of NBC’s “This Week,” Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) said President Donald Trump’s 2016 proclamation that Trump could shoot someone in the middle of Fifth Avenue in New York City to be true.

Murphy said, “I think our only choice now is to take this to the American public. Ultimately, these members of the Senate want to get re-elected. As you have seen, public opinion shift very quickly. As you see, more Republicans going to the bunker-like that, and the president go deeper into trying to get more countries to interfere in our elections. I think public opinion will change. It is true. The president seemingly can shoot somebody in the middle of Fifth Avenue, and Republicans won’t care.”

He added, “I feel this is a moment where patriots need to step up and save the country. I think there are a lot of regular citizens out there that will demand their members of Congress look at the facts, make a decision on the facts. Not make a decision based on their loyalty to the cult of Donald Trump.”

