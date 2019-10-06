GOP Rep. Stewart: Dems ‘Giddy’ About Trump Impeachment

On this week’s broadcast of “Fox News Sunday,” Rep. Chris Stewart (R-UT) described Democratic lawmakers as “giddy” over the impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump.

Stewart said, “Oh my gosh, these guys are giddy over this.”

He added, “Three years they’ve been trying to impeach this president. Three years they’ve been looking for reasons to remove him from office. They’re not pained by this, they’re excited about this.”

