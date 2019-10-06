GOP Rep. Stewart: ‘Not At All’ Concerned About Second ‘Whistleblower’

On this week’s broadcast of “Fox News Sunday,” Rep. Chris Stewart (R-UT) said he was not concerned about reports that second “whistleblower” has come forward regarding President Donald Trump’s dealings with Ukraine.

Asked if he was concerned, Stewart said, “Actually, not at all.”

He continued, “One of our concerns has always been there hasn’t been firsthand knowledge of this. The first whistleblower, virtually everything that he accused was second- and third-hand knowledge.”

He added, “It does not matter. This person is going to come forward and say, ‘Yep. The president had this phone call and, yep, that’s the transcript. I mean, why should I care at all what his perspective or his opinion or judgment of this transcript is? You and I can read it.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN