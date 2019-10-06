John Brennan: ‘There Is a Real Question About the Stability’ of the U.S. Under Trump

On Sunday’s broadcast of NBC’s “Meet the Press,” former CIA Director John Brennan said under the leadership of President Donald Trump there was a “real question about the stability” of the country.

Partial transcript as follows:

TODD: One of the things I used to do when I had to travel overseas professionally is read those CIA, the public fact sheets and CIA descriptions of politicized and what’s happening in that country. How would the CIA assess the stability of the American government right now, if it were assessing America as if it was another country?”

BRENNAN: We would look at it as a very corrupt government that is under the sway right now of this powerful individual who has been able to just corrupt the institutions and the laws of that country.

TODD: What would you say about the stability of democracy?

BRENNAN: I think it’s no longer a democracy if an autocrat has it in his hands and people like Johnson and others are putty in his hand, which means the democratic principles upon which the country are found are eroding right now.

TODD: The CIA would not say it’s a stable democracy”

BRENNAN: Given the tremendous political instability here which is consuming the government now, it’s not able to take care of the issues that it need to address, whether it be on the domestic front or the foreign policy front. Yes, there is a real question about the stability.