Maxine Waters: ‘Spineless’ Trump-Supporting GOP Senators Willing to Harm Country

On this Sunday’s broadcast of “AM Joy” on MSNBC, Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) said Republicans lawmakers who continued to support President Donald Trump were “willing to harm our country.”

Waters said, “The president is all about himself. Now, if you want to know something, I am disgusted with those spineless members of the Senate who don’t have the guts to stand up for this country. Many of them have defined themselves as patriotic. They’re not patriotic. They are spineless, and they’re not willing to step up and do what needs to be done in recognizing the danger of this president. They are willing to harm our country.”

She continued, “I don’t know how they look their children and their wives, their community in the face coming to work in the United States Senate knowing what they know, seeing what they see. And I can’t imagine how anybody who has had the nerve and the audacity to run for a United States Senate seat, and they can’t stand up to this lying, dishonorable president.”

She added, “They don’t deserve to be elected by anything and anybody and serve this country if they have that kind of fear. If you have that kind of fear, you’re not a good representative. You don’t know what it takes to make good public policy. You don’t stand up for the security of this country. And so I have no respect for any senator, any member of Congress, who is not willing to put themselves on the line for this country. And understand that our security is at stake.”

