NBC’s Chuck Todd Unhinged — To GOP Sen. Johnson: Stop ‘Trying to Make Donald Trump Feel Better!’

On this Sunday’s broadcast of NBC’s “Meet the Press,” Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) had a heated interview with anchor Chuck Todd.

Asking about a Friday report by The Wall Street Journal, Chuck Todd said, “Let me start with something you told the “Wall Street Journal” late last week, you said Gordon Sunland seemed to imply that the frozen military aid was a promise for investigations, you said, at that suggestion, ‘I winced. my reaction was, oh, God, I don’t want to see those two things combined.’ Why did you wince? And what did you mean by those two things combined?

Johnson said, “Well, first of all, your set-up piece was typically very unbiased. Let me first before I start answering the detailed questions, let me talk about why I am pretty sympathetic with what President Trump has gone through. I am 64-years-old. I have never in my lifetime seeing a president after being elected after having some measure of well wishes from his opponents. I’ve never seen an administration sabotaged from the day after the election. I’ve never seen no measure of honeymoon whatsoever. So what President Trump had to endure a false allegation — by the way you have John Brennan on, you ought to ask director Brennan, what did Peter Strzok mean when he texted Lisa Page on December 15, 2016, quote—.”

Todd interjected, “Senator, what does this has to do with Ukraine.”

Johnson shot back, “It has everything to do with Ukraine.”

He continued, “He would like to know, I would like to know. I know his supporters would like to know, where did this all come from? You planted that false story? I have my third letter into the inspector general of the Intelligence Committee asking to just confirm, just confirm, are you investigating those leaks that Peter Strzok talked about with Lisa Page?”

Todd said, “I have no idea why Fox News propaganda stuff is popping up on here.”

Johnson said, “Because that is exactly why President Trump is upset, and why his supporters are upset, with the news media!”

Todd replied, “Senator Johnson, please! Can we please answer the question that I asked you, instead of trying to make Donald Trump feel better here that you’re not criticizing him?! I’m just trying to ask a simple question of what made you wince?”

Johnson said, “Because I didn’t want those connected.”

After an extended back and forth, Todd ended the heated interview by saying, “I’m sorry that you choose to come on this way.”

