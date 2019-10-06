Susan Page: By 2-to-1 Margin Americans Say Investigating Biden’s ‘Unseemly’ Behavior Legitimate

On Sunday’s broadcast of CBS’s “Face the Nation,” USA Today Washington bureau chief Susan Page said Americans want Joe Biden’s “unseemly” behavior over his son Hunter’s business in Ukraine investigated.

Host Margaret Brennan asked, “What does this mean for the 2020 race. You have Joe Biden out there with the “Washington Post” op-ed. He hasn’t sat and really answered questions to clear the air on this. Is it going to hurt him?

Page said, “Yes, it’s going to hurt him. It’s hurting him already, fairly or not. You start any discussion by saying there is no evidence that Joe Biden did anything illegal or anything improper. That said, on this show, we saw a commercial paid for by the Trump campaign making the case against Biden. We had a USA Today poll this week that showed by 2-1, by 42-21%, Americans say it would be legitimate, there are valid reasons to investigate Biden’s behavior when it came to Ukraine.”

She added, “The behavior was not illegal. It’s not unusual for family members the try to cash in on famous or powerful relatives. It is something Americans do not like. It is unseemly that. It is a question that Joe Biden is going to have to answer moving forward.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN