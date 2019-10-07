FNC’s Kilmeade: Northeast Syria Pullout a ‘Mistake’ – ‘We’re Going to Be Right Back There’

On Monday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Outnumbered,” FNC host Brian Kilmeade stated that President Trump is making a “mistake” by pulling troops out of northeast Syria and predicted, “We’re going to be right back there.”

Kilmeade said, “This is allies in our area and future allies saying, would it pay off to ever stay with America when we do this? … And now you’ve got thousands of ISIS fighters, the worst of the worst, killers, that are going to go into Turkey to watch. And they’re not going to keep them. They’re going to go fanned out and reconfigure. We’re going to be right back there.”

He later added, “[Y]ou pull out of Iraq, and in six months, ISIS is back…we’re about to make the same mistake again.”

