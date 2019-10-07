Meghan McCain Slams GOP for Not Criticizing Trump on Syria Withdrawal — You ‘Unpatriotic Cowards!’

On Monday’s broadcast of ABC’s ‘The View” co-host Meghan McCain criticized Republicans who were silent after President Donald Trump’s announcement U.S. troops will withdraw from northern Syria where they have been fighting with Kurdish forces.

McCain said, “I’m going a little bit rogue. But I’ve been so mad this morning and so upset about this news that we are abandoning our Kurdish allies in the Middle East. These are allies of ours that American soldiers are still continuing to fight alongside. All we did was arm them, and they fought for America.”

She continued, “Right now we’re just saying we’re just going to leave them and abandon them, and to everyone in the White House and every Republican who was mad President Obama pulled out of Iraq, you feckless, unpatriotic cowards. I cannot believe this is where we’re at diplomatic-wise, and I cannot — what message is this sending to our allies and to our American troops who have fought and died for this, and I cannot believe I’m waking up in the morning seeing this kind of news.”

She added, “I don’t care that he ran on pulling troops out. That’s a whole different thing. We leave this, this a great day for ISIS, and this is a great day for Assad, and shame on everyone supporting this. I’m sorry this is not the topic, but I couldn’t come out here today and not say this.”

