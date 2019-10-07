Scarborough on Withdrawing Troops from Syria: Trump Surrendering Yet Again Against Islamic State

Monday, MSNBC “Morning Joe” host Joe Scarborough reacted to President Donald Trump announcing his intentions to withdraw U.S. troops from Syria, allowing Turkish forces to fight the Islamic State terrorists.

Scarborough compared the decision to allowing Osama Bin Laden to go after having him cornered. He then asked Republicans how they felt about Trump “surrendering yet again” to ISIS.

“This is like having Bin Laden cornered in the early stages of our war in Afghanistan and letting him go,” Scarborough declared. “Donald Trump is actually saying we have ISIS cornered, but the Pentagon is warning us that they’re coming back. And we are now going to let the most battle-hardened ISIS fighters go — ‘not our problem.'”

He continued, “Hey, Marco Rubio, what do you think about that? Liz Cheney, what do you think about that? I wonder, what do these Republicans think about the fact that Donald Trump is surrendering yet again, against ISIS in Syria, his own Pentagon is saying it’s trouble. His own generals are saying it’s trouble. And yet, he’s trusting Vladimir Putin to take care of it.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent