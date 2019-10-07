Susan Rice: Trump Decision to Pull Troops from Syria Is ‘Batsh-t Crazy’

TONIGHT: Former National Security Advisor @AmbassadorRice tells us what she really thinks about Trump's decision to abandon the Kurds in northern Syria. #LSSC pic.twitter.com/nLeT2TPOMK

In a preview clip from Monday’s edition of CBS’s “The Late Show,” Obama national security adviser Susan Rice said President Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw U.S. troops from northern Syria is “batshit crazy.”

Rice said, “It seems like six days a week I just put my head in my hands. This is batshit crazy.”

She continued, “These are the people who for the last four years have been fighting on our behalf, with our equipment to defeat ISIS, and they have done it with enormous efficacy, and they’ve sacrificed immensely, and we basically just said to them, ‘See ya. And let the Turks, who are like the hungry wolf trying to kill the lamb, go for it.”

She added, “It’s just appalling because we promised the Kurds our partnership, and we promised them that if they worked with us to defeat our common enemy, then we would stand with them. And Trump woke up on the wrong side of the bed it appears and decided never mind, which is why suddenly Republicans in Congress have gotten a pulse today.”

