Jimmy Carter: ‘I’m Very Glad’ Pelosi Is Going Forward with Impeachment — Removal from Office Is ‘Possible’

On Tuesday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Andrea Mitchell Reports,” former President Jimmy Carter said he was “very glad” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) was going forward with the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump.

Carter said, “I’m a Democrat so I feel pretty much like the Democratic Party does, as you probably know. But I think we still need to ascertain the facts from the very thorough I’m very glad that the Speaker of the House has ordained that the investigation go forward. And then decide I guess with the whole House voting on it whether or not to proceed with the actual impeachment of the president, which is done in Congress as you know and House of Representatives.”

He added, “And then the Senate I think is very unlikely to confirm and to actually remove President Trump from office. But if facts reveal an increasing number of things that he has actually done, then of course impeachment is possible and removal from office is possible.”

