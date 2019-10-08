McSally: I Hope Trump Reconsiders Northeast Syria Withdrawal

On Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “The Story,” Senator Martha McSally (R-AZ) stated that she hopes President Trump reconsiders his decision to withdraw troops from northeast Syria.

McSally said, “I’m glad that President Trump took action against ISIS in an innovative way, unlike President Obama. We used a small number of people on the ground, advising this force, the SDF, with our airpower, and they were able to roll back the caliphate. So, we cannot tolerate a NATO ally now coming in and mowing them down. That is just not the right message, and it’s not good for the safety of America. So, I really hope it’s reconsidered.”

McSally added that Congress needs to do whatever it takes to deter Turkey from destabilizing the region.

