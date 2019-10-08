‘Morning Joe’: Trump Pulling Out of Syria ‘About as Big a Birthday Present’ Putin Could’ve Had

Tuesday, MSNBC morning talk show “Morning Joe” hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski weighed in on President Donald Trump announcing his intentions to withdraw U.S. troops from Syria.

Brzezinski and Scarborough both agreed that Trump’s decision to pull out of Syria was a “birthday present” to Russia President Vladimir Putin.

“The world leader whose birthday it was yesterday was Russia’s Vladimir Putin,” Brzezinski stated. “And President Trump may have given Putin a very big birthday present with his decision to withdraw U.S. troops from northern Syria.”

“There’s no maybe,” Scarborough replied. “That was about as big a birthday present that Vladimir Putin could have had. Obviously, Donald Trump not only helped the Russians, Donald Trump helped the Syrians, Donald Trump helped the Iranians, Donald Trump helped ISIS. Donald Trump basically helped all of our enemies in the region and just happened to hurt our one true ally, and also hurt America’s safety interests, too. And yesterday the condemnations coming from the Republican Party were pretty strong.”

