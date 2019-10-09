CNN’s Camerota Pushes Dem Rep. Himes on Impeachment: ‘What Are You Waiting for?’

During Wednesday’s “New Day” on CNN, host Alisyn Camerota pressed Rep. Jim Himes (D-CT) on impeachment, asking him what the House Democrats are waiting for when it comes to voting on articles of impeachment given that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) believes there is ample evidence of obstruction of justice against President Donald Trump.

Camerota asked Himes why not vote on articles of impeachment now, to which Himes said House Democrats “need an opportunity to talk to the witnesses who were in the room.”

“Speaking of articles of impeachment,” Camerota posed, “it sounds as though Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi now believes there is ample evidence of obstruction of justice given that the Ambassador Gordon Sondland’s appearance was canceled, given this letter and that there is evidence of asking a foreign power for help investigating a political rival in the upcoming election. We’ve all seen the transcript. So, what are you waiting for? Why not vote on the articles of impeachment now?”

“[I]mpeachment is a serious thing, Alisyn, and we need an opportunity to talk to the witnesses who were in the room,” Himes replied. “Look, despite what the president is saying, the whistleblower complaint is very specific and it is fully corroborated as you point out by the so-called transcript that the White House put out there, and by the way, by the president himself, who looked into a whole bunch of television cameras and said, ‘Hey China, you too ought to investigate Joe Biden.’ You know, you’re right, the facts aren’t really much in dispute here but you know, you don’t rush to judgment.”

“We’ve got to do away with a lot of the absolute baloney that people like the secretary of state of the United States of America have been putting out there so the American people understand the facts about what is happening here,” he later added.

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent