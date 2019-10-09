Jim Jordan: We Need to Know More About the ‘Whistleblower’ — Looks ‘Suspect’

During Wednesday’s “America’s Newsroom” on Fox News Channel, Rep. Jim Jordan (D-OH) suggested getting more information on the whistleblower who filed a complaint about President Donald Trump’s phone call with Ukraine regarding former Vice President Joe Biden.

Jordan said there is something “suspect” about the anonymous whistleblower who had no first-hand knowledge of the call, adding we need to know more about the whistleblower “if we’re ever going to get to the bottom of this.”

“There’s lots of things that have come out in the last day that make this thing even more suspect because the complaint was — there’s been reporting that says the complaint’s on July 25. … Then there’s an 18-day time period before that the complaint actually gets filed. So, he does a memo where he talks about the frightening and crazy call that took place between President Trump and President Zelensky,” Jordan outlined.

“So, if it was so frightening and so crazy, why did this whistleblower wait 18 days to file the complaint?” he continued. “That makes someone wonder. So, I think there’s lots of questions we have to have and, frankly, we do need to hear about and know more about this whistleblower if we’re ever going to get to the bottom of this. And I think … the American people deserve that when you think about the impeachment of the guy we elected president.”

