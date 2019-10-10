Biden: Sex Reassignment Surgery ‘Covered,’ ‘Viewed as Necessary’ in Military, Affordable Care Act

On Thursday’s broadcast of CNN’s town hall on LGBTQ issues 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful former Vice President Joe Biden said if he wins, sex reassignment surgery would be paid for transgender military members.

When asked about transgender military service, Biden said, “If I were president, you would not have to choose. Not a joke. You would not have to choose. The fact of the matter is that we’re in a position where transgender men and women are in a position where they should be able to do anything anybody else in the world can do. There should be no difference. I mean it sincerely. You know, you know, my friend Sarah McBride. Sarah worked for my son as attorney general of the state of Delaware. When Sarah decided it with us time for her to come forward, and she came out. My son, being raised in the same family I was with my dad and the rest, my son, immediately moved to make sure the barriers for transgendered people in Delaware were eliminated because that’s who we are.”

“There is not a single solitary thing,” he continued. “And we should be doing everything from making sure they don’t deal with Title IX and cut planned parenthood back and can’t have access. There are so many things we did in our administration that increased the prospect of you being able to get every single solitary service you could get, including under the ACA covered by insurance, making sure you have to be, and making sure any surgery that was required would be viewed as necessary. And so the whole thing has to change. I mean, it really does. And by the way, thank you for your tour. My son served a year in Iraq. You served two combat tours, and by the way, guess what? You know we’re going to win this fight? We’re going to win this fight.”

