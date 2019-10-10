Meghan McCain: Donald Trump, Rand Paul Have ‘Blood’ on Their Hands — Kurds Are Being ‘Slaughtered’

On Thursday’s broadcast of ABC’s “The View,” co-host Meghan McCain criticized President Donald Trump for withdrawing U.S. troops out of Northern Syria, which is allowing Turkish forces to attack the Kurds.

She also criticized Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) for supporting the move.

McCain said, “These special forces officers are standing and protecting terrorists, ISIS terrorists in jail, and now they’re going to be left without American soldiers fighting alongside them. Erdogan, right this moment, is referring to the Kurds as terrorists. And just I don’t understand why we’re living in a country right now, and I’m very happy there’s outrage on both sides. I’m happy there seems to be something Republicans and Democrats are coming forward, but this idea—and you’re having Rand Paul on tomorrow, and I’m not going to be here tomorrow for personal reasons, but I want you to ask him.”

“There is blood on anyone’s hands, starting with his and President Trump, who’s letting this happen because there are people being slaughtered after standing with our troops in the Middle East for an extremely long time, fighting against terror cells,” she continued. “We are not entering into a foreign war. They are proxies supporting us. The whole point of having proxies is, so we don’t get into another war. Have we not learned the lessons of 9/11? I don’t understand it! I’m sorry I’m upset, but this has been going on for a week. These people are being killed and slaughtered!”

