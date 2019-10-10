Susan Rice: Impeachment Inquiry ‘Absolutely Necessary at This Point’

Former Obama national security adviser Susan Rice on Thursday voiced her support of an impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump.

Rice told MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” that the allegations of Trump seeking a quid pro quo for dirt on former Vice President Joe Biden is “a classic Donald Trump effort to lie, to distort, to confuse.”

“I can’t begin to quantify the number of abuses that this president has committed in broad daylight,” Rice said, noting Trump recently withdrawing troops from northern Syria and “selling out our Kurdish partners.”

She continued, “I support the impeachment inquiry; I think it’s absolutely necessary at this point. But I think it’s wise to let the inquiry play out and the facts emerge and members of Congress can make a decision as to how they’d vote.”

