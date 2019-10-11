Bernie Sanders on Remaining in 2020 Race: ‘I’m Not a Quitter’

In a sit-down interview with CNN, 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) discussed remaining in the race despite suffering a heart attack, saying he feels “really good” now.

Sanders was asked if he thought about dropping out of the race following the heart attack, to which he simply replied, “No.”

“You know, when you hear the word ‘heart attack,’ you’re thinking of somebody lying on the ground in terrible pain. Wasn’t the case, OK? The day I woke up after the procedure, no pain, zero pain. No pain right now. I feel really good,” Sanders said.

“We have had significant success in kind of transforming the dialogue in America,” he later added. “Many of the issues that I talked about four years ago … that were considered radical then and are kind of mainstream today. Many of my Democratic opponents are saying today what I said four years ago. We’ve struggled really hard to get to where we are right now, bringing millions of people together in the fight for justice, and I’m not a quitter.”

