Gabbard: ‘Would Be a Poor Decision’ to Allow VP’s Son to Sit on Ukrainian Energy Board

During an interview with Hill.TV’s “Rising” on Friday, 2020 presidential candidate Representative Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) stated that the perception of Hunter Biden’s seat on the board of a Ukrainian energy company is concerning, and allowing a VP’s son to sit on such a board “would be a poor decision to make.”

Gabbard said, “I don’t know what went into that or how he got hired or why or what influence there was used, if any, but I think the perception is certainly a concern.”

Co-host Krystal Ball then asked Gabbard if she would allow her vice president’s son to be on the board of a Ukrainian energy company “if that was in his portfolio?”

Gabbard responded, “I think that would be a poor decision to make.”

