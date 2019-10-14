Rand: We Should Withhold Arms Sales to Turkey, Skeptical About Sanctions

On Monday’s broadcast of Fox News Radio’s “Brian Kilmeade Show,” Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) stated that he supports withholding arms sales to Turkey, but is skeptical about sanctioning the country.

Rand said, “I think that we should push back on Turkey, but I don’t think we push back with a war. I think that our weapons are sold everywhere around the world, including to Turkey, and I think they should be made contingent on behavior, and you don’t get our high-tech weapons, our high-tech fighter planes unless you behave like an ally. And lately, Turkey has not been behaving like an ally.”

He added, “I’ll definitely support withholding arms.”

Rand also expressed skepticism about sanctioning Turkey because sanctions hurt Turkey’s population and can turn the nation’s populace against the U.S.

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett