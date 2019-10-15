Axelrod: Warren Is ‘the Frontrunner’

During CNN’s coverage of Tuesday’s Democratic presidential debate, CNN Senior Political Commentator David Axelrod stated that 2020 presidential candidate Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) is “the frontrunner” in the race.

Axelrod said, “What’s interesting…is that Buttigieg, Klobuchar, they’re really vying for votes that Joe Biden has right now, and supporters that he has, center, center-left voters. And you don’t get them by going after Joe Biden. You get them by drawing a contrast with the frontrunner, Elizabeth Warren, and establishing yourself as credible alternatives to her. To the extent they gain, it could be at Biden’s expense.”

